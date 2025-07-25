Call for Artists
Friday, July 25, 2025
Submit your application for AAUW Edmonds SnoKing’s 4th annual Art Fair and Scholarship Fundraiser on Saturday October 4, 2025. Join us as we highlight local artists and raise scholarship funds to support local women’s education.
The deadline to apply is September 1st. If selected, the fee for a space is $50, and a requirement of one original item to be donated to the AAUW fundraiser. Individual sales beyond the donation are 100% artist profit.
Use the QR code on the flyer to apply. Or, for questions email AAUWArtShow@gmail.com
