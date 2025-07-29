Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal in-person town hall at Seattle Public Library Wednesday August 6, 2025
Tuesday, July 29, 2025
The last month has been a busy one in Congress, with Republicans passing two major and horrific pieces of legislation: Trump’s Big Bad Betrayal and their rescissions package that cuts billions of dollars from USAID and public broadcasting.
With so much uncertainty and frustration with Trump and Republicans’ recent actions, it is so important that we come together to understand what these cuts mean for our community and how we can fight back.
To hear those updates and ask your own questions, you’re invited to a Town Hall in Downtown Seattle on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.
WHAT: Congresswoman Jayapal’s August Town Hall
WHEN: Wednesday, August 6 from 5:30-7:00 PM; Doors open at 4:45 PM
WHERE: Seattle Public Library Central Library Auditorium —
1000 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 (Level 1)
Space is limited and registration is required, so please RSVP today to secure your spot. If you have questions, you can contact my district office at (206) 674-0040.
