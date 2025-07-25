Origin of the Little Free Libraries



Here is the origin story of the Little Free Libraries, which were everywhere during the pandemic. Locally they seem to be neglected and out of use, although some thrive.





A new trend are Little Free Jigsaw Puzzles or Games. And some have converted to food pantries, although those are not doing well either.





But here's how it started...





"What began as a tribute to his late mother sparked a global movement. In 2009, Todd Bol built a small book-filled box to honor her legacy as a devoted teacher.





"Intended to share stories with neighbors, his simple act of love unexpectedly ignited a worldwide book-sharing initiative.





"That modest box became the first Little Free Library — and it inspired thousands more. Today, over 200,000 Little Free Libraries offer free, 24/7 access to books, and help bring communities together.





"Discover how it all began — and how you can start one in your own neighborhood."











