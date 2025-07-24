Summer meals at five locations for kids up to 18 - Monday through Friday to August 29, 2025
Thursday, July 24, 2025
FREE FOOD for kids and teens ages 18 and under. No registration or application is required. Kids and teens do not need to be enrolled in Shoreline School District to receive meals.
2025 Meal locations and times:
Meal service is provided June 30th - August 29, 2025 every Monday through Friday unless otherwise noted. Echo Lake is Tuesday - Wednesday - Thursday and is the only location serving breakfast and lunch.
Ballinger Homes
2200 NE 201st Place
6/30 - 8/29: Monday - Friday *
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Dale Turner YMCA
19290 Aurora Avenue N
6/30 - 8/29: Monday - Friday *
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Echo Lake Elementary School
19345 Wallingford Ave N
7/8 - 7/31: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:15 AM Breakfast
11:30 AM - 11:45 AM Lunch
Shoreline Library
345 NE 175th Street
6/30 - 8/29: Monday - Friday *
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Viv Apartments
14200 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
6/30 - 8/29: Monday - Friday *
11:45 AM - 12:30 PM
Meals must be eaten on site at some locations.
