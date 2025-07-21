Outdoor movie night September 6, 2025 to benefit uncompensated care at Seattle Children's

Monday, July 21, 2025


The Little Lemon Drops junior guild is sponsoring an outdoor movie night and raffle at Innis Arden Clubhouse 1430 NW 188th on September 6, 2025 to raise money for uncompensated care for the kids at Seattle Children's. 

We will be showing Lilo and Stitch. Dicks Burgers, snacks, and a variety of beverages will be available for purchase. Doors open at 6pm! **Kindly note that children must be accompanied by adults**

Please email thelittlelemondrops@gmail.com with any questions.


Posted by DKH at 3:14 AM
