Bar Stories Legacy Project August 12, 2025 at the Senior Activity Center

Come share your stories with us.





Bring a story that captures authentic, real-life moments—hilarious, dramatic, or touching—to share in a conversational style.





After each tale, the audience engages in a brief Q&A. The only rule is kindness and respect.



Bar Stories Legacy Project has three participation options:

Featured Storytellers with 7-8 minute slots, On-the-Fly Storytellers with 3-minute tales, and In-Your-Seat one-minute stories. As a bonus, every storyteller receives a free professional recording of their performance!



