Bar Stories Legacy Project August 12, 2025 at the Senior Activity Center
Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Come share your stories with us.
Bring a story that captures authentic, real-life moments—hilarious, dramatic, or touching—to share in a conversational style.
After each tale, the audience engages in a brief Q&A. The only rule is kindness and respect.
Bar Stories Legacy Project has three participation options:
- Featured Storytellers with 7-8 minute slots,
- On-the-Fly Storytellers with 3-minute tales, and
- In-Your-Seat one-minute stories.
- Date – August 12, 2025
- Time – 1:30 – 3:00pm
- Cost - FREE
- Location - Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg. G
- Registration – No Registration Required
