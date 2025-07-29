Bar Stories Legacy Project August 12, 2025 at the Senior Activity Center

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Come share your stories with us. 

Bring a story that captures authentic, real-life moments—hilarious, dramatic, or touching—to share in a conversational style. 

After each tale, the audience engages in a brief Q&A. The only rule is kindness and respect.

Bar Stories Legacy Project has three participation options: 
  1. Featured Storytellers with 7-8 minute slots, 
  2. On-the-Fly Storytellers with 3-minute tales, and 
  3. In-Your-Seat one-minute stories. 
As a bonus, every storyteller receives a free professional recording of their performance!



