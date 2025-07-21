2022 Shoreline Parks Bond Construction July 2025 update
Monday, July 21, 2025
|Richmond Highlands park construction
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
Update on the parks being improved / constructed from the 2022 Parks Bond
In February 2022, the Shoreline voters approved Proposition 1, a bond measure to improve City parks.
We are making improvements to eight of the City's parks. Brugger's Bog, Hamlin, Hillwood, Richmond Highlands, James Keough Park, Ridgecrest, Shoreview, and Kruckeberg Botanic Gardens will all receive capital improvements.
You can find more information here
Upcoming closures
James Keough Park
Hamlin Park
- Starting July 25, the parking lot along 25th Avenue N (Upper Hamlin) will be closed until summer 2026 due to construction. Ballfield 5 will stay open, and visitors can park at Shorecrest High School and the Lower Hamlin main parking lot for now.
- There is an osprey nest between the ballfields, which we will not disturb. We will place a new nest platform next to the existing nest. We are working with experts to make sure the birds are safe during construction.
- Voter approved improvements at Upper Hamlin Park will include:
- New walkways
- A play area and spray park
- A small picnic shelter and tables
- Public Art
- Construction at Brugger’s Bog will begin on August 14, 2025. The park will be closed until fall 2026.
- Improvements will include:
- Frontage improvements
- Walkways and a boardwalk
- A multi-sport court
- A play area
- A picnic shelter and tables
- Restrooms
- Public Art
Richmond Highlands Park
- We expect to reopen the park in September.
- Improvements include:
- Walking paths
- A basketball court
- A play area
- A small picnic shelter and tables
- Sensory Garden
- Renovated Ball Field
As it is a significant tree, we changed the parking lot design. This reduced the number of parking spaces a little and caused a short delay to the project, but the tree will stay.
James Keough Park
- We expect this park to reopen in October. This park is going through a dramatic transformation.
- Improvements include:
- New play equipment
- Skateboarding features
- An off-leash dog area
- Picnic tables
- Small sport court
- Frontage Improvements
- Walking paths
- This project is still delayed while we work on permit changes. We’ll share updates once we know when construction can begin.
We have finished collecting public feedback for Westminster, 192nd/Hemlock, and West Echo Lake Parks. You can see the final conceptual designs on the 2022 Park Bond Phase II webpage.
- Public Engagement for Edwin Pratt Memorial Park starts in August.
- We have enough funding for the design phase, but starting construction on these parks will depend on future funding.
