2022 Shoreline Parks Bond Construction July 2025 update

We are making improvements to eight of the City's parks. Brugger's Bog, Hamlin, Hillwood, Richmond Highlands, James Keough Park, Ridgecrest, Shoreview, and Kruckeberg Botanic Gardens will all receive capital improvements.

Hamlin Park

Starting July 25, the parking lot along 25th Avenue N (Upper Hamlin) will be closed until summer 2026 due to construction. Ballfield 5 will stay open, and visitors can park at Shorecrest High School and the Lower Hamlin main parking lot for now.

There is an osprey nest between the ballfields, which we will not disturb. We will place a new nest platform next to the existing nest. We are working with experts to make sure the birds are safe during construction.

Voter approved improvements at Upper Hamlin Park will include:

New walkways



A play area and spray park



A small picnic shelter and tables



Public Art

Construction at Brugger’s Bog will begin on August 14, 2025. The park will be closed until fall 2026.

Improvements will include:

Frontage improvements



Walkways and a boardwalk



A multi-sport court



A play area



A picnic shelter and tables



Restrooms



Public Art





Richmond Highlands Park

We expect to reopen the park in September.

Improvements include:

Walking paths



A basketball court



A play area



A small picnic shelter and tables



Sensory Garden



While working on the parking lot, we found that the planned improvements would significantly impact a Douglas Fir tree near the northwest corner of the property.





As it is a significant tree, we changed the parking lot design. This reduced the number of parking spaces a little and caused a short delay to the project, but the tree will stay.



James Keough Park

We expect this park to reopen in October. This park is going through a dramatic transformation.

Improvements include:

New play equipment



Skateboarding features



An off-leash dog area



Picnic tables



Small sport court



Frontage Improvements



Walking paths Hillwood

This project is still delayed while we work on permit changes. We'll share updates once we know when construction can begin.




