Hooked on Kuzma's Fish Market

by David Carlos

Inside Kuzma's

But today I wanted to see why there were schools of customers' cars parked there.





And it's far more convenient than going to Pike Place Market.





Walking in, I was surprised; don’t expect anyone to clam up.





On my visit, the crew was friendly, knowledgeable, and happy to shell out advice.





I looked at oysters, sushi-grade tuna, octopus, and salmon, and many other fish I'd never tried before.





Everything was simply eel-ectric.



This place has sole. Founded by Ken “Kuzma” Hewitt—whose résumé includes West Hill Fish Market, Mutual Fish, and Uwajimaya—this local treasure has been reeling in seafood lovers for the past seven years.



But something's been fishy lately—in a good way. Kuzma's just expanded into a larger space, giving them room to scale up their offerings.




