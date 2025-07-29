Hooked on Kuzma's Fish Market

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Kuzma's fish market in Edmonds
Story and Photos 
by David Carlos

Who's been to Kuzma's Fish Market, that little seafood gem beside Banner Bank at 21104 70th Ave W in Edmonds? Today, I went just for the halibut. Let’s just say: I’m hooked.

The unassuming building wasn't eye-catching whenever I passed by.
 
Inside Kuzma's
But today I wanted to see why there were schools of customers' cars parked there. 

And it's far more convenient than going to Pike Place Market.

Walking in, I was surprised; don’t expect anyone to clam up. 

On my visit, the crew was friendly, knowledgeable, and happy to shell out advice. 

I looked at oysters, sushi-grade tuna, octopus, and salmon, and many other fish I'd never tried before. 

Everything was simply eel-ectric.

This place has sole. Founded by Ken “Kuzma” Hewitt—whose résumé includes West Hill Fish Market, Mutual Fish, and Uwajimaya—this local treasure has been reeling in seafood lovers for the past seven years.


But something’s been fishy lately—in a good way. Kuzma’s just expanded into a larger space, giving them room to scale up their offerings. 


In about two weeks, the original storefront will be transformed into a hot foods and poke paradise. So if you’ve been crabby about limited options, prepare to be o-fish-ally delighted.

I got some Manila clams for dinner. Sorry, I'm shellfish: I won't have extra to share.


