Shoreline Pool Facility Exploration: You can inform the facility design
Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Our contracted design team began preliminary design work for a pool facility in June. This work involves doing a geotechnical analysis of the site (17828 Midvale Ave N), creating concept plan ideas, and creating a 10% schematic design due by February 2026.
We want YOUR input during the concept design phase, which runs now through November. Here are three ways to share your thoughts.
We want YOUR input during the concept design phase, which runs now through November. Here are three ways to share your thoughts.
1. Serve on the Shoreline Pool Advisory Committee: Apply Now
The City Manager will appoint 14 to 16 community members to serve on the Pool Facility Advisory Committee (Pool Committee). The Pool Committee will meet eight times from September 2025 through February 2026. The Pool Committee will make a recommendation to the City Manager about the initial design of a new pool facility.
The Pool Committee will reflect the diversity of the Shoreline community, including both swimmers and non-swimmers. Pool Committee members will receive a stipend of $50 for each meeting. Learn more about the Pool Committee’s work and find the application at shorelinewa.gov/poolfacility. Applications are due by 5:00pm on Monday, July 28, 2025.
2. Summer Engagement: July – August
We want to know what your top priorities are for a new pool facility. What do you think it should include? Some examples are lap swimming, swimming lessons, water aerobics, water polo, play structures, accessible zero-depth entry, party rooms, and a diving well.
This summer, we will gather your input at different events, including Swingin’ Summer Eve, Celebrate Shoreline, and select Noon Concerts, and Saturday Farmers Markets. You can also share your input on our project website. See the event schedule and share your feedback online here
3. November Facility Design Open House
In November, we will host an open house for you to review the pool concept design and share your feedback. We will share more details on the project website this fall.
More information here
The City Manager will appoint 14 to 16 community members to serve on the Pool Facility Advisory Committee (Pool Committee). The Pool Committee will meet eight times from September 2025 through February 2026. The Pool Committee will make a recommendation to the City Manager about the initial design of a new pool facility.
The Pool Committee will reflect the diversity of the Shoreline community, including both swimmers and non-swimmers. Pool Committee members will receive a stipend of $50 for each meeting. Learn more about the Pool Committee’s work and find the application at shorelinewa.gov/poolfacility. Applications are due by 5:00pm on Monday, July 28, 2025.
2. Summer Engagement: July – August
We want to know what your top priorities are for a new pool facility. What do you think it should include? Some examples are lap swimming, swimming lessons, water aerobics, water polo, play structures, accessible zero-depth entry, party rooms, and a diving well.
This summer, we will gather your input at different events, including Swingin’ Summer Eve, Celebrate Shoreline, and select Noon Concerts, and Saturday Farmers Markets. You can also share your input on our project website. See the event schedule and share your feedback online here
3. November Facility Design Open House
In November, we will host an open house for you to review the pool concept design and share your feedback. We will share more details on the project website this fall.
More information here
0 comments:
Post a Comment