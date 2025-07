Mountlake Terrace Grocery Outlet Grand Opening Thursday August 7, 2025

Mountlake Terrace Grocery Outlet Grand Opening





πŸ—“ Thursday, August 7th

⏰ Doors open at 7:00 AM

✂️ Ribbon Cutting at 10:00 AM





We are beyond thrilled to invite you to the Grand Opening of your brand-new Mountlake Terrace Grocery Outlet!





As a local, family-owned store, we can't wait to welcome our neighbors into the store!

The first 100 customers πŸƒ‍♂️ through the door at 7:00 AM will receive a Bliss Buck Gift Card worth anywhere from $5–$500





🎢 Live DJ

πŸ₯ͺ Franz Grilled Cheese Food Truck

☕ Coffee Cart

🧁 Vendor samples

πŸ›’ Free Mountlake Terrace reusable shopping bag for shoppers

❤️ A special donation presentation to our community partner: Concern For Neighbors Food Bank





They are in the building which most recently was the Post Office sorting center and before that it was Office Depot. The back of the building is visible from Ballinger Way in Shoreline.