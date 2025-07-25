Fleet Week activities plus service members can ride all Sound Transit free

Seattle Fire Boat will be part of the Parade of Boats

Sound Transit is honoring members of the military during Seafair by providing free transit service July 29 to August 3, 2025.





During Seattle Fleet Week, members and former members of the Armed Forces, including active duty, veterans and retirees, can ride free on Link light rail, Sounder commuter trains and Sound Transit Express buses.





Service members not in uniform are asked to show their military identification to the transit operator upon boarding a bus or train, or to fare inspectors if requested.





Valid forms of military I.D. include a Uniformed Identification Card, a Veteran Health Identification Card or a Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty Form (also referred to as a DD-214).





The public will be able to tour boats on the waterfront

Ships from the U.S. Navy, U.S Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy are docked at piers along the Seattle waterfront for the public to tour and enjoy.





The celebration starts with the Parade of Ships through Elliott Bay on Tuesday, July 29th followed by a week of events where the public is invited to meet the sailors and guardsmen, enjoy free music, and take ship tours (no pets or strollers can be taken on board)





The Parade of Ships will take place around 1pm on July 29th, preceded by a Coast Guard Search and Rescue demonstration.



