Rite Aid closing Ballinger and Richmond Beach locations; Bartells in MLT to be CVS

Thursday, July 24, 2025

Ballinger Village Rite Aid

Rite Aid will apparently be closing both its Shoreline locations - on Ballinger Way and on Richmond Beach Rd.

The only confirmed date at this time is the Rite Aid on Ballinger Way, which will close as of August 11, 2025. 

Word is that pharmacy customers will have their prescriptions transferred to the former Bartells in Mountlake Terrace, 22803 44th Ave W, which is converting to a CVS.

Information on the future of the Rite Aid in Town Center, Lake Forest Park, wasn’t available.


