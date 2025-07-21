Women's Collective meets Thursday in Innis Arden

Monday, July 21, 2025

Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 6:30pm, the Innis Arden Women's Collective will gather at the Innis Arden Clubhouse 1430 NW 188th St, Shoreline WA 98177.

Our topic this month:

Somatic Experiences for Tapping into Pleasure and Joy While Journeying Through Menopause

We’re thrilled to welcome two incredible guest speakers:
  • Roisin McGlynn, Certified Menopause Yoga Teacher
  • Natassja Barnes, LMHS

We’ll begin with Menopause Yoga and breathing exercises at 6:45pm sharp, so please come as close to 6:30 as you can—but arrive when you’re able.

This 45-minute movement session will ease us into our bodies and set the tone for an evening of embodied learning and open conversation.

Following yoga, at 7:30pm Natassja will lead an engaging talk and Q&A focused on somatic approaches to cultivating pleasure, connection, and emotional well-being during menopause.

What to Bring:
  • Yoga mat
  • Comfortable clothing for movement and relaxation
  • Props you love (blocks, bolster, blanket, etc.)
  • A friend or two—as always, our events are free and open
  • Bring something to eat or snack on as we will NOT be serving food.

Please consider RSVP’ing to amely@amelydesigns.com (so we can get a general idea of how many chairs to put out)


