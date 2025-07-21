Women's Collective meets Thursday in Innis Arden
Monday, July 21, 2025
Our topic this month:
Somatic Experiences for Tapping into Pleasure and Joy While Journeying Through Menopause
We’re thrilled to welcome two incredible guest speakers:
- Roisin McGlynn, Certified Menopause Yoga Teacher
- Natassja Barnes, LMHS
We’ll begin with Menopause Yoga and breathing exercises at 6:45pm sharp, so please come as close to 6:30 as you can—but arrive when you’re able.
This 45-minute movement session will ease us into our bodies and set the tone for an evening of embodied learning and open conversation.
Following yoga, at 7:30pm Natassja will lead an engaging talk and Q&A focused on somatic approaches to cultivating pleasure, connection, and emotional well-being during menopause.
What to Bring:
- Yoga mat
- Comfortable clothing for movement and relaxation
- Props you love (blocks, bolster, blanket, etc.)
- A friend or two—as always, our events are free and open
- Bring something to eat or snack on as we will NOT be serving food.
Please consider RSVP’ing to amely@amelydesigns.com (so we can get a general idea of how many chairs to put out)
