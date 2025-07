Women's Collective meets Thursday in Innis Arden

Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 6:30pm, the Innis Arden Women's Collective will gather at the Innis Arden Clubhouse 1430 NW 188th St, Shoreline WA 98177.

Roisin McGlynn, Certified Menopause Yoga Teacher

Natassja Barnes, LMHS





Yoga mat

Comfortable clothing for movement and relaxation

Props you love (blocks, bolster, blanket, etc.)

A friend or two—as always, our events are free and open

Bring something to eat or snack on as we will NOT be serving food.









Our topic this month:Somatic Experiences for Tapping into Pleasure and Joy While Journeying Through MenopauseWe’re thrilled to welcome two incredible guest speakers:We’ll begin with Menopause Yoga and breathing exercises at 6:45pm sharp, so please come as close to 6:30 as you can—but arrive when you’re able.This 45-minute movement session will ease us into our bodies and set the tone for an evening of embodied learning and open conversation.Following yoga, at 7:30pm Natassja will lead an engaging talk and Q&A focused on somatic approaches to cultivating pleasure, connection, and emotional well-being during menopause.What to Bring:Please consider RSVP’ing to amely@amelydesigns.com (so we can get a general idea of how many chairs to put out)