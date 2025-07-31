Stride through your city: Check out the final design plans
Thursday, July 31, 2025
Final design plans for Stride S1 and S2 are currently expected to be completed later this year, though timelines may be adjusted based on project needs.
Visit our online open house to learn about the most recent milestones, upcoming construction, and the transportation improvements coming to cities and communities surrounding Lake Washington.
You’ll also be able to learn about the Stride Program’s battery-electric buses, station elements, and more.
The online open house is available in English, Spanish, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Vietnamese.
Visit the online open house
What's next?
We’ve started to select contractors for Stride projects and will begin construction later this year.
Once individual contractors are selected, we will work with them to develop detailed construction schedules for each project area.
We will engage nearby neighbors, businesses, and communities to minimize construction impacts. Stay tuned for more information later this year.
More project info here
Contact us: brt@soundtransit.org or 206-553-3412
