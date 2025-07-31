Stride through your city: Check out the final design plans

Thursday, July 31, 2025

Sound Transit has shared that the Stride Program has reached the final design milestone for Stride S3 and Bus Operations and Maintenance Facility (formerly called Bus Base North). 

Final design plans for Stride S1 and S2 are currently expected to be completed later this year, though timelines may be adjusted based on project needs.

Visit our online open house to learn about the most recent milestones, upcoming construction, and the transportation improvements coming to cities and communities surrounding Lake Washington. 

You’ll also be able to learn about the Stride Program’s battery-electric buses, station elements, and more. 

The online open house is available in English, Spanish, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Vietnamese.

What's next?

We’ve started to select contractors for Stride projects and will begin construction later this year.

Once individual contractors are selected, we will work with them to develop detailed construction schedules for each project area. 

We will engage nearby neighbors, businesses, and communities to minimize construction impacts. Stay tuned for more information later this year.

Contact us: brt@soundtransit.org or 206-553-3412


