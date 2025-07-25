Lake City Summer Festival and Parade 2025 August 2, 2025

Friday, July 25, 2025

Lake City Summer Festival and Parade
Saturday August 2, 2025 starting at 10:30am

NORTHEAST SEATTLE’S FAVORITE TRADITION!

FREE AND FUN FOR EVERYONE!

On NE 125th St between 25th Ave NE and Lake City Way NE.

Food trucks, Craft artisans, community service organizations.

A massive Family Fun Zone with free face-painting, Car Show, Touch-a-Truck. 



The Grandstand Stage features music all day.

In the evening, three Parades to crown the night.


These areas are closed to vehicles. Buses will be rerouted.

The mission of The Lake City Summer Festival and Parade is to present clean, safe, and family-friendly events that are free for everyone. 

We strive to represent all groups in our programming and welcome everyone to our events, regardless of income and background.


Posted by DKH at 12:48 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  