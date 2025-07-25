Lake City Summer Festival and Parade 2025 August 2, 2025
Friday, July 25, 2025
Saturday August 2, 2025 starting at 10:30am
NORTHEAST SEATTLE’S FAVORITE TRADITION!
FREE AND FUN FOR EVERYONE!
On NE 125th St between 25th Ave NE and Lake City Way NE.
Food trucks, Craft artisans, community service organizations.
A massive Family Fun Zone with free face-painting, Car Show, Touch-a-Truck.
The Grandstand Stage features music all day.
In the evening, three Parades to crown the night.
Parades are on Lake City Way NE from NE 137th St to NE 125th St 5pm – 10pm.
These areas are closed to vehicles. Buses will be rerouted.
The mission of The Lake City Summer Festival and Parade is to present clean, safe, and family-friendly events that are free for everyone.
We strive to represent all groups in our programming and welcome everyone to our events, regardless of income and background.
