An Evening of Murder with Storyteller Larry Hohm
Wednesday, August 13, 6:30-7:3pm


For adults and teens.
Cost: FREE
Registration not required.

Larry Hohm tells stories with an edge, compelling works of fiction written by accomplished authors.

Listen to well-crafted stories come alive! The evening will include stories by Bill Pronzini, Jack Ritchie, Shirley Jackson and Jennifer Gifford.

These are not readings. The stories are told from memory with drama and passion.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.


