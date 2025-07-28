NEMCo and ACS train together for the first time
|ACS and NEMCo drone team training together
The Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) is a partnership among the cities of Kenmore, Lake Forest Park (LFP) and the Shoreline Fire District. NEMCo was created to provide the communities it serves with efficient emergency management resources.
The Shoreline Auxiliary Communications Service (ACS) team supports the City of Shoreline’s Emergency Operations Center and the Shoreline Police Department, in addition to the Shoreline Fire Department.
The team consists of about 35 volunteer amateur radio operators, trained to provide emergency communications in the event of disasters, since normal communication methods can quickly become overloaded during such an event.
A natural fit, the two organizations have been talking about working together for some time. On Sunday, July 27, 2025 the NEMCo drone team and Shoreline ACS teamed up to train together for the first time.
Their mission was to provide an aerial survey and provide a live video feed to local public safety agencies.
"This was our first time working together and it was very successful. A milestone in our two volunteer organizations collaborating."
