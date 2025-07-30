Russian earthquake causes tsunami warning around the northern Pacific - but no harm done locally

No emergency measures were necessary

in Washington state after warning You may have heard the tsunami warnings Tuesday evening after an 8.7 earthquake off the coast of Kamchatka, Russia.





Russia got the highest wave at 10 feet. Japan and Hawaii got 2-3 feet. The coast of Washington got less than one foot and Puget Sound saw no change.





The Northshore Emergency Management Coalition did warn of the likelihood of strong currents for the next 12-24 hours along the coast, Strait of Juan de Fuca, or northern Puget Sound area.







