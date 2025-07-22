Big Blood Donation Weekend coming at beginning of August
Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Summer typically sees available blood supplies dip to dangerous levels, and this year matters have been made worse by the floods in Texas and New Jersey.
Natural disasters not only injure people, but they keep whole regions from holding their blood drives for weeks or months. Thus the national supply is depleted.
One of the best ways to help both our neighbors and the nation would be to donate blood at one of the three Emergency Drives around the first weekend in August.
Use the QR code, or go to www.bloodworksnw.org, or phone 1-800-398-7888 to make an appointment.
Spread the word through your social channels and encourage friends, neighbors, and family to join you in this life saving act.
- Friday, August 1, 9am to 3pm, at Shoreline Fire Station 61, 17525 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline 98133. In the Meeting Room. Enter from southbound Aurora.
- Friday, August 1, 9am to 3pm, at Shoreline Covenant Church, 1330 N 185th Street, Shoreline 98133. In the Sanctuary.
- Monday, August 4, 10am to 4pm, bloodmobile in the parking lot at Town & Country Market (aka Central Market), 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline 98133.
