Big Blood Donation Weekend coming at beginning of August

By Tom Petersen





Natural disasters not only injure people, but they keep whole regions from holding their blood drives for weeks or months. Thus the national supply is depleted.





One of the best ways to help both our neighbors and the nation would be to donate blood at one of the three Emergency Drives around the first weekend in August.



Bloodworks NW will have two indoor teams set up one day, and the mobile unit on another.





Use the QR code, or go to , or go to www.bloodworksnw.org , or phone 1-800-398-7888 to make an appointment.







Friday, August 1, 9am to 3pm, at Shoreline Fire Station 61, 17525 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline 98133. In the Meeting Room. Enter from southbound Aurora.

Friday, August 1, 9am to 3pm, at Shoreline Covenant Church, 1330 N 185th Street, Shoreline 98133. In the Sanctuary.

Monday, August 4, 10am to 4pm, bloodmobile in the parking lot at Town & Country Market (aka Central Market), 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline 98133. Walk-ups will be taken on a space-available basis; same-day appointments can be made. 16 and 17 year-olds over 125 pounds may donate with written parental permission; all prospective donors must bring photo ID.



Spread the word through your social channels and encourage friends, neighbors, and family to join you in this life saving act.





Summer typically sees available blood supplies dip to dangerous levels, and this year matters have been made worse by the floods in Texas and New Jersey.