Mammograms Van by Fred Hutch at Senior Center July 30, 2025

Mammogram van interior

For women 40 and older, getting a yearly screening mammogram is an important part of your preventative health care, but it can be hard to find time for an appointment.

DATE – July 30, 2025

TIME – 9:00am – 4:00pm

LOCATION - Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg. G

REGISTRATION - To schedule an appointment with the Mammogram Van, call 206-606-7800. They can help you get scheduled for a time that is convenient for you, and can help you with questions about your coverage.

Fred Hutch's Mammogram Van makes it easier – they come to you! This state-of-the-art van will be at the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center on Wednesdaymaking it fast and convenient to get the preventative care you need, locally.Appointments only take approximately 15 minutes!UW Medicine or Fred Hutch MyChart account users may schedule mammograms online through MyChart at FredHutch.org/Mammovan