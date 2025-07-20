Mammograms Van by Fred Hutch at Senior Center July 30, 2025

Sunday, July 20, 2025

Mammogram van interior

For women 40 and older, getting a yearly screening mammogram is an important part of your preventative health care, but it can be hard to find time for an appointment.

Fred Hutch's Mammogram Van makes it easier – they come to you! This state-of-the-art van will be at the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center on Wednesday July 30, 2025 making it fast and convenient to get the preventative care you need, locally.

Appointments only take approximately 15 minutes!

  • DATE – July 30, 2025
  • TIME – 9:00am – 4:00pm
  • LOCATION - Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg. G
  • REGISTRATION - To schedule an appointment with the Mammogram Van, call 206-606-7800. They can help you get scheduled for a time that is convenient for you, and can help you with questions about your coverage.

UW Medicine or Fred Hutch MyChart account users may schedule mammograms online through MyChart at FredHutch.org/Mammovan


Posted by DKH at 2:30 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  