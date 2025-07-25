King County Housing Authority protects 23 affordable rental homes in Shoreline

Highlander House is now owned by the King County Housing Authority

King County Housing Authority (KCHA) finalized the purchase of a 23-unit multifamily apartment community in Shoreline, preserving affordable housing, preventing displacement, and ensuring that individuals and families can stay in their homes.









At KCHA, we believe housing is a basic human need and everyone deserves a safe, stable, and affordable place to call home.



The City of Shoreline also contacted KCHA to ask if the property could be preserved for low-income residents—otherwise it would likely be purchased by a private developer for demolition and redevelopment at much higher rents.The property, located at 1115 N 183rd St in Shoreline , is in a high opportunity neighborhood with good schools but rapidly rising rents. The building has a grass courtyard and laundry facilities, is near local businesses, including groceries, retail and restaurants, is close to the Interurban Trail for walking and biking, next to the RapidRide E Line bus route, and just a mile from a senior center and the Shoreline North Link Light Rail station.The Highlander House building is a single two-story wood frame, with four 1-bedroom rental homes and 19 2-bedroom rental homes that can accommodate families. All units are currently occupied by people living on lower incomes, paying rents that are below the rising market rates. The purchase price is $4.29 million, well below the cost of redevelopment or new construction.

With the expansion of Light Rail and the upzoning of the neighborhood, more residential properties are being redeveloped and rents are escalating, putting some families at risk of rent burdens and housing instability.

To address this risk, the City of Shoreline is seeking opportunities to preserve the low-income multi-family rental communities that remain. KCHA’s acquisition of the property will keep rents affordable for current and future residents.



KCHA is an independent government agency created in 1939 to serve the local community. KCHA owns more than 150 properties across King County (outside of Seattle), and provides high-quality, affordable rental housing to more than 50,000 people.



This brings the total number of KCHA's non-subsidized housing units to more than 9,000 in King County. These rental homes do not rely on federal funding.







The property first came to KCHA’s attention when a local real estate broker reached out, noting that it aligned with KCHA’s goal of preserving affordable housing.