In the Garden Now: Oakleaf Hydrangea

Oakleaf Hydrangea

Story and Photos by Victoria Gilleland









It comes in several different sizes, is drought tolerant and produces many large creamy white blossoms in late spring or summer....even in shade.





It's usually not bothered by pests either.



The handsome 8-10" leaves resemble that of an oak tree.





Bronze or rich red fall color is a wonderful bonus at the end of the growing season.



Consider an Oakleaf Hydrangea for your garden!



(Hydrangea quercifolia)







Consider an Oakleaf Hydrangea for your garden!(Hydrangea quercifolia)

This gorgeous hydrangea is one of the easiest to grow.