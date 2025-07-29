In the Garden Now: Oakleaf Hydrangea

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Oakleaf Hydrangea
Story and Photos by Victoria Gilleland

This gorgeous hydrangea is one of the easiest to grow. 

It comes in several different sizes, is drought tolerant and produces many large creamy white blossoms in late spring or summer....even in shade.

It's usually not bothered by pests either.

The handsome 8-10" leaves resemble that of an oak tree. 

Bronze or rich red fall color is a wonderful bonus at the end of the growing season.

Consider an Oakleaf Hydrangea for your garden!

(Hydrangea quercifolia)



Posted by DKH at 3:29 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  