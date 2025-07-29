In the Garden Now: Oakleaf Hydrangea
Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Story and Photos by Victoria Gilleland
This gorgeous hydrangea is one of the easiest to grow.
It comes in several different sizes, is drought tolerant and produces many large creamy white blossoms in late spring or summer....even in shade.
It's usually not bothered by pests either.
The handsome 8-10" leaves resemble that of an oak tree.
Consider an Oakleaf Hydrangea for your garden!
(Hydrangea quercifolia)
