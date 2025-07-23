The North City Jazz Walk is Back for 2025
Wednesday, July 23, 2025
from 6pm to 11pm
This family-friendly evening of live music features seven award-winning jazz bands, playing in various indoor and outdoor venues in the North City business district.
15th Ave NE will be closed between 175th Ave NE and 180th Ave NE in Shoreline from 6-11pm.
Since 2007 the North City Business Association has steadily expanded the North City Jazz Walk to become one of the most anticipated live jazz experiences in Seattle.
Five indoor venues requiring a wristband will be Bethel Lutheran Church, Chicken Sodam, North City Lounge, North City Bistro and North City Water District. Besides a jazz performance, several will have food and drink.
Open to the community, stroll 15th Ave NE from 6pm to 10pm and visit a variety of booths with food and information while you enjoy two free outdoor Jazz Band performances.
Stop for a cold brew at the two outdoor beer gardens at the North and South End of 15th Ave NE.
More information at the northcityjazzwalk.org website.
