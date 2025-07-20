BECU Fraud Prevention session for Seniors

Sunday, July 20, 2025

Join us for an informative and empowering session designed to help seniors recognize, avoid, and respond to common scams and fraud tactics. 

From phone and email scams to identity theft and financial fraud, this presentation will provide practical tips, real-life examples, and easy-to-follow strategies to stay protected. 

Knowledge is your best defense!

  • DATE – July 31, 2025
  • TIME – 2:30 – 3:30pm
  • COST - FREE
  • LOCATION - Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg. G
  • REGISTRATION - Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 
  • 206-365- 1536

Posted by DKH at 2:46 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  