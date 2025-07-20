BECU Fraud Prevention session for Seniors

Join us for an informative and empowering session designed to help seniors recognize, avoid, and respond to common scams and fraud tactics.





From phone and email scams to identity theft and financial fraud, this presentation will provide practical tips, real-life examples, and easy-to-follow strategies to stay protected.





Knowledge is your best defense!





DATE – July 31, 2025

TIME – 2:30 – 3:30pm

COST - FREE

LOCATION - Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg. G

REGISTRATION - Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center

206-365- 1536



