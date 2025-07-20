BECU Fraud Prevention session for Seniors
Sunday, July 20, 2025
From phone and email scams to identity theft and financial fraud, this presentation will provide practical tips, real-life examples, and easy-to-follow strategies to stay protected.
Knowledge is your best defense!
- DATE – July 31, 2025
- TIME – 2:30 – 3:30pm
- COST - FREE
- LOCATION - Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg. G
- REGISTRATION - Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center
- 206-365- 1536
