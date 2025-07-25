Adventure for the day: coffee with a macaw

Friday, July 25, 2025

Macaw and owner come over to visit

By Gidget Terpstra
Photos by Dennis Terpstra

Dennis and I were at University Village having coffee outside enjoying the lovely weather last weekend. I noticed a couple sitting a few tables away with their dog, and the woman was talking to this beautiful colorful bird on her arm. So I tried, I thought unobtrusively, to take a picture of the bird on her arm.

Stare down

A few minutes later the woman came walking up to us with the bird on her arm untethered and started talking to us.

She has had several birds in the past and has had this macaw just a few years. The bird doesn’t talk but seems to understand her. The macaw fluffed out her wings to show us how pretty she was.

Gidget was a bit apprehensive but the macaw was very polite

When her owner gave me some seeds to feed her, I looked at the macaw’s very sharp beak and wasn’t sure that I wanted to subject my hand to her. 

But when I offered her my hand with the seeds, she looked at me for a long minute. Then she very daintedly picked up a seed with her peak and smashed it open. (Not a scratch on my hand).

Our adventure for the day.


