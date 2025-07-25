Adventure for the day: coffee with a macaw

Stare down

Photos by Dennis TerpstraDennis and I were at University Village having coffee outside enjoying the lovely weather last weekend. I noticed a couple sitting a few tables away with their dog, and the woman was talking to this beautiful colorful bird on her arm. So I tried, I thought unobtrusively, to take a picture of the bird on her arm.A few minutes later the woman came walking up to us with the bird on her arm untethered and started talking to us.She has had several birds in the past and has had this macaw just a few years. The bird doesn’t talk but seems to understand her. The macaw fluffed out her wings to show us how pretty she was.