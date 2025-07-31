Summer camps for kids and teens at Shoreline College in August

Thursday, July 31, 2025


Shoreline Continuing Education Summer Camps Offer Fun, Skills & Creativity for Kids and Teens!
This August, Shoreline Community College is offering a wide variety of hands-on summer camps designed to engage young minds in art, coding, sports, and more! With camps for ages 8 to 17, there’s something for every budding creator, athlete, or performer.
Scholarships may apply! Email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu
🎮 Level Up Your Tech Skills: Advanced Coding + Black Rocket STEAM Camps
For students ready to dive into the world of coding and game development, Shoreline is offering both Advanced Coding Camp: Video Games with JavaScript and the ever-popular Black Rocket STEAM Camps.
  • Advanced Coding Camp: Video Games with JavaScript
    🗓 August 4–8 | 9AM–3PM | Ages 11–17
    Learn real-world programming from veteran software developer Margaret Royzen, with over 30 years in the field! Students will explore JavaScript fundamentals, professional coding patterns, and build projects like Paint, Sudoku, Piano apps and more.

  • Black Rocket STEAM Camps
    🗓 August 25–28 | Morning & Afternoon sessions | Ages 8–14
    Creative tech meets imagination! Choose from:
    • Minecraft Designers (AM session, ages 8–11)
    • Roblox Coders (PM session, ages 8–11)
      All camps are in-person, grouped by age, with an option for full-day enrollment and lunch coverage.
🎭 Take the Stage: Musical Theater Camp with Dandylyon Drama
If your child loves to perform and shine on stage, this is the camp for them!
  • Musical Theater Camp
    🗓 Two different weekly sessions:
  • August 4–8
  • August 11–15
9AM–3PM | Ages 10–15
With professional Teaching Artists, students will learn acting, vocal technique, and stage presence, all leading up to a Musical Theater Celebration for family and friends. T-shirts, props, and microphones provided!
Express Your Inner Artist: Mosaics & Mixed Media Camp
  • Mosaics & Mixed Media Arts Camp
    🗓 August 4–7 | 9AM–3PM | Ages 11–17
    Taught by artist Aleksandra Nadbitova, campers will explore Impressionism and Pop Art to create their own textured paintings, sculptures, and mosaics. All materials provided!
🏀 Get in the Game: Basketball All-Skills Camp
  • Basketball All-Skills Camp for Boys & Girls
    🗓 August 4–7 | 9AM–3PM | Grades 4–8
    Whether your player is new to the game or ready to take their skills to the next level, this camp led by Shoreline coaches and special guest instructors will cover drills, techniques, and game play for all skill levels.
Camps are held on-campus at Shoreline College, and spots are filling up fast! Whether your child wants to code, perform, play ball, or get messy with art, there’s a place for them to enjoy this summer.
➡️ Registration is now open. Don’t miss your chance to give your child a summer of growth, creativity, and fun!

Posted by DKH at 3:12 AM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  