Join us for a summer evening of free family fun as the RBCA hosts its first-ever Movie Night in the Park on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. Join us for a summer evening of free family fun as the RBCA hosts its first-ever Movie Night in the Park on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.





Enjoy a screening of Moana 2 at Richmond Beach Community Park, 2201 NW 197th St, Shoreline WA 98177 with complimentary popcorn and a relaxed community atmosphere.





Arrive starting at 7:00pm to get settled—the movie will begin at sunset, around 8:45pm.