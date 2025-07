MADISON, Wis. (July 18, 2025) - A total of 9,424 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison on May 9-10, 2025.

Shoreline, WA

Yuzhou Sa, School of Veterinary Medicine, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine



For more information about UW-Madison, visit



For more information about UW-Madison, visit https://www.wisc.edu

There were two live Spring 2025 Commencement ceremonies, one for undergraduates at Camp Randall and one for all graduate degree candidates at the Kohl Center.HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE, DEGREE, MAJOR(S), DISTINCTION (if listed)