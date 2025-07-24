LFP residents reminded that campaigning is not allowed during council meetings

Reminder: No Campaigning on the Levy Measure During Council Meetings





Washington law (RCW 42.17A.555) bars the use of public facilities—like City Council meetings—to support or oppose a ballot measure.





That means comments for or against the City’s proposed levy lid lift are not allowed during Council meetings, including the Public Comment period.





Feel free to speak out on your own time. You can share your views any way you choose—just use your own resources, not City platforms or facilities.





Questions? Contact Matt McLean, City Clerk, at mmclean@cityoflfp.gov







