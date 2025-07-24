LFP residents reminded that campaigning is not allowed during council meetings

Thursday, July 24, 2025

Reminder: No Campaigning on the Levy Measure During Council Meetings

Washington law (RCW 42.17A.555) bars the use of public facilities—like City Council meetings—to support or oppose a ballot measure. 

That means comments for or against the City’s proposed levy lid lift are not allowed during Council meetings, including the Public Comment period. 

Feel free to speak out on your own time. You can share your views any way you choose—just use your own resources, not City platforms or facilities. 

Questions? Contact Matt McLean, City Clerk, at mmclean@cityoflfp.gov


Posted by DKH at 2:35 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  