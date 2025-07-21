MLT Cares keeps Parade tradition alive despite challenges





Cub Scouts

For over 30 years, the Smith family of Mountlake Terrace organized the full 3-day Tour de Terrace festival, which traditionally included carnival rides, food vendors, live music, games, a car show, and fireworks. In January, the family announced they would retire from the event, leaving a gap in leadership for the long-standing tradition. For over 30 years, the Smith family of Mountlake Terrace organized the full 3-day Tour de Terrace festival, which traditionally included carnival rides, food vendors, live music, games, a car show, and fireworks. In January, the family announced they would retire from the event, leaving a gap in leadership for the long-standing tradition.





Mayors, councilmembers, Army Vet





MLT Cares moved quickly to preserve what it could of the event. Although they were unable to secure enough funding for the carnival and other festivities, they succeeded in organizing the parade.



This year’s parade was noticeably smaller. Crowd size appeared to be about a third of previous years, and several factors may have contributed to the decline.



