Monday deadline to register to vote online in King County; In-person registration available through Election Day in Kenmore
Monday, July 28, 2025
online or by mail for the August 5, 2025 Primary Election.
Following Monday's deadline, voters can come in-person to get registered, change their address, or update their signature.
Voters can register or make updates at VoteWA.gov until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 28.
King County Elections will also open Vote Centers across the county to provide in-person service on Saturday, August 2, Monday, August 4, and Election Day, August 5.
Kenmore City Hall vote center
18120 68th Avenue NE, Kenmore, WA 98028
Hours of operation
- Saturday, August 2, 10:00am – 4:00pm
- Monday, August 4, 8:30am – 6:00pm
- Election Day, August 5, 8:30am – 8:00pm
