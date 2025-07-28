Monday deadline to register to vote online in King County; In-person registration available through Election Day in Kenmore

Monday, July 28, 2025

Monday, July 28, 2025 is the final day to register to vote or update your voter registration record online or by mail for the August 5, 2025 Primary Election. 

Following Monday's deadline, voters can come in-person to get registered, change their address, or update their signature.

Voters can register or make updates at VoteWA.gov until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 28.

King County Elections will also open Vote Centers across the county to provide in-person service on Saturday, August 2, Monday, August 4, and Election Day, August 5.

Kenmore City Hall vote center
18120 68th Avenue NE, Kenmore, WA 98028

Hours of operation
  • Saturday, August 2, 10:00am – 4:00pm
  • Monday, August 4, 8:30am – 6:00pm
  • Election Day, August 5, 8:30am – 8:00pm
Any registered voter that has not received a ballot or needs a replacement, should call King County Elections at 206-296-VOTE (8683).


