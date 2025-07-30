What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – July 30 – August 5
Wednesday, July 30, 2025
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – July 30 – August 5
Shoreline is bursting with summer events this week, from Shakespeare under the stars and soulful jazz vocals to farmers market favorites, fraud prevention tips, and neighborhood block parties for National Night Out! Explore our weekly guide to upcoming local events. For all the upcoming Shoreline events this week visit: DestinationShoreline.com/Calendar
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week
Shakespeare in the Park with Seattle Shakespeare Company
Wednesday, July 30
7:00 PM
Richmond Beach Community Park
Presented by Shorelake Arts. Concerts are free and family-friendly. Bring a low-backed chair, picnic blanket, dinner, and enjoy the show.
Kelley Johnson at Aurora Borealis Event Center
Wednesday, July 30
Doors 7pm | Show 7:30pm | All Ages
Aurora Borealis Event Center
The international award winning jazz singer Kelley Johnson has headlined in NYC at Birdland, Jazz Standard, Tanglewood and Dizzy’s Coca-Cola. With warm and intimate phrasing, she draws from The Great American Songbook and rivets your attention to the lyric with storytelling, subtlety, soulfulness and swing.
BECU Fraud Prevention
Thursday, July 31
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Join us for an informative and empowering session designed to help seniors recognize, avoid, and respond to common scams and fraud tactics. From phone and email scams to identity theft and financial fraud, this presentation will provide practical tips, real-life examples, and easy-to-follow strategies to stay protected. Knowledge is your best defense!
REGISTRATION - Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center (206) 365 1536
Shoreline Farmers Market
Saturday, August 2
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Shoreline Farmers Market
Stroll through the market, discover new and returning vendors, enjoy live music, and connect with your community. Meet local farmers and savor the freshest local foods around. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome — including friendly, leashed dogs! Whether you're a longtime supporter or a first-time visitor, we can't wait to see you. Visit us on foot, by car, bus, Link light rail, bike, or any other mode of transportation. Free parking is available on-site. We're dedicated to making fresh, local food accessible to everyone. EBT/SNAP accepted, SNAP Market Match: DOUBLE your dollars, Many vendors accept WIC & Senior FMNP benefits.
National Night Out for Community
Tuesday, August 5
Neighborhoods Around Shoreline – Find your local block party! Learn More
Shoreline will celebrate National Night Out (NNO) for Community on August 5, 2025. This is a great opportunity to connect with your neighbors and public officials by either hosting or attending a block party in your neighborhood. The City of Shoreline waives fees and insurance requirements for block parties occurring on National Night Out. Fees are also waived for block parties which are scheduled one month before to one month after NNO (between July 5 - September 5, 2025).
For more information about life in Shoreline, WA and upcoming events visit: www.DestinationShoreline.com
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline. Whether you’re planning to sell, buy, or simply explore your options, Kate Ledbetter is ready to provide expert guidance tailored to your unique real estate needs. Visit www.KateLHomes.com for more information.
0 comments:
Post a Comment