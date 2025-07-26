Stolen South County Fire vehicle recovered in Shoreline

Edmonds Police are investigating the theft of a South County Fire Ford F-150, stolen from the scene of a residential fire investigation Friday.

The vehicle was recovered a short time later in Shoreline, with what appears to be minor damage.





The truck’s emergency lights were activated to alert drivers. As is standard practice for public safety, the vehicle was left running to keep the emergency lights active.



Within approximately three minutes of parking the vehicle on the street, with a contractor just a few feet from the vehicle and firefighters less than 25 feet away, an unknown man accessed the vehicle and drove away.









The vehicle appears to have sustained only minor cosmetic damage and all fire department equipment appears to have been untouched, with the vehicle’s fuel card the only item missing. A contractor at the scene witnessed the vehicle strike a different South County Fire F-150 as it fled.Multiple law enforcement agencies responded and police recovered the vehicle just after 12pm Friday in the 18500 block of Firlands Way N in Shoreline. The vehicle appears to have sustained only minor cosmetic damage and all fire department equipment appears to have been untouched, with the vehicle’s fuel card the only item missing.





No injuries have been reported in relation to this incident.





The suspect has not been located. Anyone with information should contact Edmonds Police.









To allow the tow truck access to the damaged vehicle, a firefighter moved the F-150 and parked it along 76th Ave W, partially blocking one lane of traffic.