Food and recreation for youth in north Seattle

This summer, Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is teaming up with United Way of King County to offer a free drop-in program featuring meals and playground activities.









A free lunch and snack will be offered to youth ages 0 to 18. Free playground activities are open for kids and teens and may include arts, crafts, board games, and organized recreational games.



No fee, sign-up, or proof of identity or legal status is required to receive summer meals.



Federal program rules require kids and teens to be present to receive a meal and meals need to be eaten on-site. Parents and guardians are no longer able to pick up meals on behalf of their children.



12718 1st Ave. NE, Seattle, WA 98125 from 10am – 4pm









Seattle Parks and Recreation Community Center locations offering the Summer Food Service Program include:

Bitter Lake Community Center

Northgate Community Center

Running daily from June 30 to August 22, rain or shine, this program will be available at seven park locations across Seattle, including