National Night Out parties on Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Shoreline will celebrate National Night Out (NNO) for Community on Tuesday August 5, 2025. This is a great opportunity to connect with your neighbors and public officials by either hosting or attending a block party in your neighborhood.
The deadline has passed for closing a street but you can set up picnic tables in front yards and driveways.
The original title was Night Out Against Crime. These block parties are heavily supported by police departments everywhere.
A Seattle cop once told me that "the best defense against crime is a nosy neighbor." The point is that a neighbor who knows you will know if you are actually moving out and not having all your possessions stolen by thieves with a moving van (Yes that really happened in Shoreline!)
Besides - these parties are fun occasions.
