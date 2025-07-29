National Night Out parties on Tuesday, August 5, 2025

By Diane Hettrick





Shoreline will celebrate National Night Out (NNO) for Community on Tuesday August 5, 2025. This is a great opportunity to connect with your neighbors and public officials by either hosting or attending a block party in your neighborhood.





The original title was Night Out Against Crime. These block parties are heavily supported by police departments everywhere.





A Seattle cop once told me that "the best defense against crime is a nosy neighbor." The point is that a neighbor who knows you will know if you are actually moving out and not having all your possessions stolen by thieves with a moving van (Yes that really happened in Shoreline!)





Besides - these parties are fun occasions.









The deadline has passed for closing a street but you can set up picnic tables in front yards and driveways.