Thief steals Everett Fire engine and goes on rampage in north Everett

Photo courtesy Everett Fire EVERETT, WA – Late Friday night, July 18, 2025, an Everett Fire engine was stolen from the 2900 block of Hoyt Avenue while firefighters were on scene of a medical emergency.





The suspect drove the stolen fire engine at high speeds through north Everett residential streets, causing significant damage to multiple parked vehicles and landscaping across five locations before fleeing on foot.



Just after 11:00pm, the engine crew, who had been on the fifth floor of an apartment building in the 2900 block of Hoyt for a medical emergency, was returning to their apparatus when they discovered the engine was missing.





At the same time, the first 911 call was received, reporting a hit-and-run incident in the 1300 block of Hoyt Avenue, where witnesses stated that the fire engine had struck two parked cars at a high rate of speed and left the scene. About a minute later, similar reports came in from the 1000 block of E Marine View Drive, where the fire engine came to a stop after plowing into ten parked vehicles.



As the Everett Police responded to the incident scenes, they discovered several other locations with damage. The affected locations are as follows:

2900 Hoyt Avenue: Original theft location

2600 Hout Avenue: Collision involving two parked vehicles

1300 Hoyt Avenue: Additional collision with two parked vehicles

500 block of Alverson: Damage to landscaping trees

Alverson Blvd & W Marine View Drive: Damage to directional signs, curbing, and grass

1000 E Marine View Drive: Collision with ten parked vehicles

Everett Police quickly responded to the location where the fire engine was parked in the 1000 block of W Marine View Drive, establishing containment and conducting a K-9 track, but the suspect remains at large. Fortunately, no injuries were reported at any of the incident locations.



The stolen fire engine, a 2018 Pierce Enforcer Pumper, suffered significant damage and was placed out of service and impounded for evidence. A reserve fire apparatus has been placed into service to ensure emergency services are not interrupted for our Everett community.








