Shorewood players win titles in Snohomish Summer Smash tennis tournament

Rylie Gettmann won the

Girls Gold Singles title One hundred seventy five tennis players from over thirty high schools across the region battled it out last weekend at the 10th Annual Snohomish Summer Smash presented by EvergreenHealth Monroe.





Rylie Gettmann and Luke Madath won

the Mixed Gold Doubles title

Shorewood's decorated graduating Senior Rylie Gettmann grabbed the Girls Gold Singles title, and then teamed with Edmonds resident Luke Madath to take home the Mixed Gold Doubles title.





Peter Kosten and Luke Madath won

the Boys Gold Doubles title Madath wasn't done there, winning the Boys Gold Singles title and then teaming with Shorewood graduate Peter Kosten to win the Boys Gold Doubles title.



From its start in 2015 with forty eight participants, the Summer Smash is now annually one of the largest junior tournaments in the state.









The 2025 Snohomish Summer Smash is a tennis tournament for high school players ages 14-18, which took place on Thursday, July 17th through Sunday, July 20th, at the Snohomish High School Tennis Courts.





This is an opportunity for players from around the region to pit themselves against each other.





Three levels of Boys and Girls Singles and Doubles were offered:

Gold (for high level varsity players, comparable to USTA Advanced),

Silver (for varsity and high JV players, comparable to USTA Intermediate), and

Bronze (for JV players, comparable to USTA Beginners).

The ever popular Mixed Doubles Gold and Silver divisions were also offered.







