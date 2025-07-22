Shorewood players win titles in Snohomish Summer Smash tennis tournament
Tuesday, July 22, 2025
|Rylie Gettmann won the
Girls Gold Singles title
|Rylie Gettmann and Luke Madath won
the Mixed Gold Doubles title
Shorewood's decorated graduating Senior Rylie Gettmann grabbed the Girls Gold Singles title, and then teamed with Edmonds resident Luke Madath to take home the Mixed Gold Doubles title.
|Peter Kosten and Luke Madath won
the Boys Gold Doubles title
From its start in 2015 with forty eight participants, the Summer Smash is now annually one of the largest junior tournaments in the state.
Interested players can learn more about the tournament here.
The 2025 Snohomish Summer Smash is a tennis tournament for high school players ages 14-18, which took place on Thursday, July 17th through Sunday, July 20th, at the Snohomish High School Tennis Courts.
This is an opportunity for players from around the region to pit themselves against each other.
Three levels of Boys and Girls Singles and Doubles were offered:
- Gold (for high level varsity players, comparable to USTA Advanced),
- Silver (for varsity and high JV players, comparable to USTA Intermediate), and
- Bronze (for JV players, comparable to USTA Beginners).
The ever popular Mixed Doubles Gold and Silver divisions were also offered.
