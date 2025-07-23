What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – July 23 - 29
Wednesday, July 23, 2025
From surf rock and Shakespeare to family movie nights and farmers market fun, Shoreline is packed with community-powered events this week that you won’t want to miss! Explore our weekly guide to upcoming local events. For all the upcoming Shoreline events this week visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
Outdoor Family Movie Night
Wednesday, July 23
7:00 PM
Richmond Beach Community Park
Join us for a summer evening of family fun as the Richmond Beach Community Association hosts its first-ever Movie Night in the Park on Wednesday, July 23. Enjoy a screening of Moana 2 at Richmond Beach Community Park, with complimentary popcorn and a relaxed community atmosphere. Arrive starting at 7:00 PM to get settled—the movie will begin at sunset, around 8:45 PM.
SurfXSurfwest 2025
Friday, July 25 – $20 at the door
Doors open at 7 PM | Music starts at 8 PM | 21+
Saturday, July 26 – $30 at the door
Doors open at 3 PM | Music starts at 4 PM | 21+
Darrell's Tavern
SurfXSurfwest 2025 returns to Darrell’s Tavern in Shoreline, WA, on July 25 and 26 for the biggest surf rock party in the Pacific Northwest, featuring 12 bands over two days. Friday night ($20 at the door, 21+) kicks off at 7 PM with music at 8 PM, showcasing Furious Nakamura, The Evanstones, The Frigidaires, and Desolate Coast. Saturday ($30 at the door, 21+) starts at 3 PM with music at 4 PM and a full lineup including Redshift, The Apollo Four, The Valiants, The Seatopians, Surf Monster, The Seismics, The Woodhavens, and a special 20th anniversary reunion performance by The ‘Verb. With surf sounds ranging from classic to punk-infused to exotic lounge, this two-day event is a celebration of the genre’s diversity and energy. Hosted at 18041 Aurora Ave N, SurfXSurfwest is where surf rock fans gather to ride the sonic wave all weekend long.
Kids Day at The Shoreline Farmers Market
Saturday, July 26
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Shoreline Farmers Market
Get ready for a day full of discovery and delight at Kids Day at the Shoreline Farmers Market on Saturday, July 26, from 10 AM to 2 PM! This special celebration is packed with FREE activities for kids of all ages. Build your own birdhouse, marvel at a live observation beehive, and explore food and culture through storytelling and interactive learning. Enjoy wearable art, pick out a fun (temporary!) tattoo, and stop by the Power of Produce Kids Club booth to learn more about fruits and veggies. Plus, groove to live music and soak up the sunny community vibes. Whether you stay for a little or stay for a long bit, make sure to pop in and join the fun!
CRISTA Ministries Summer Fest
Saturday, July 26
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
CRISTA Ministries
Join the Shoreline Community for a FREE Day of Fun for the Whole Family! Enjoy a car show, worship concert, kid zone, and food trucks! Fun will be happening all day and you won't want to miss it.
Shakespeare in the Park
Saturday, July 26
3:30 PM
Pfingst Animal Acres Park
Shakespeare in the Park Presented by Shorelake Arts, Youth Theater, and Last Leaf Productions. Concerts are free and family-friendly. Bring a low-backed chair, picnic blanket, dinner, and enjoy the show.
