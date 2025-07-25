FREE Senior Medical Appointments at the Senior Activity Center on August 8, 2025
Friday, July 25, 2025
|The POCAAN Medical Van at the Senior Activity Center
Free medical appointments for seniors on August 8, 2025 at the Senior Activity Center
POCAAN's Senior Mobile Medical Outreach van will be at the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center on August 8, 2025 with registered nurses and nurse practitioners, and Case Management workers onboard.
Appointments are completely FREE and they don't bill your insurance if you have it.
Available Medical Services:
- Basic Wellness Assessments (Including Vision and Hearing, and Wellness)
- Health Education (Including Nutrition)
- Medical Support
- Triage (including Gerontological Medical Service Referrals)
- Limited Balance and Fall Risk Assessments (not PT/OT)
- Heart Health and Disease Assessment (Screening, Prevention, and Signs of Stroke)
- Blood Sugar Management via Point of Care Glucose Testing
- Anticoagulation Monitoring
- Cholesterol Monitoring
- Otoscope and Ear Cleaning
- Foot Care (Including Skin Wound Identification) and Pain Management Education
- Integrated Referrals
- Case Management
- Assessment, Triage, and Navigation to Needed and Available Social Services
- Health Insurance Outreach and Enrollment
- Short and Long-Term Housing Assistance
- Transportation Set-up Support
- Assistance Navigating Social Security and other Benefit Systems
- ELIGIBILITY – Anyone age 55+ living in King County
- Translation services are available in over 100 languages
- DATE – August 8, 2025
- TIME – 9:00am – 12:30pm (Appointments are 45 minutes long)
- COST - FREE
- LOCATION - Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg. G
- REGISTRATION - Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center (206) 365 1536 - Space is limited so please register ahead of the service date.
