FREE Senior Medical Appointments at the Senior Activity Center on August 8, 2025

The POCAAN Medical Van at the Senior Activity Center

Free medical appointments for seniors on August 8, 2025 at the Senior Activity Center









Appointments are completely FREE and they don't bill your insurance if you have it.





Available Medical Services:

Basic Wellness Assessments (Including Vision and Hearing, and Wellness)

Health Education (Including Nutrition)

Medical Support

Triage (including Gerontological Medical Service Referrals)

Limited Balance and Fall Risk Assessments (not PT/OT)

Heart Health and Disease Assessment (Screening, Prevention, and Signs of Stroke)

Blood Sugar Management via Point of Care Glucose Testing

Anticoagulation Monitoring

Cholesterol Monitoring

Otoscope and Ear Cleaning

Foot Care (Including Skin Wound Identification) and Pain Management Education

Integrated Referrals Available Social Services:

Case Management

Assessment, Triage, and Navigation to Needed and Available Social Services

Health Insurance Outreach and Enrollment

Short and Long-Term Housing Assistance

Transportation Set-up Support

Assistance Navigating Social Security and other Benefit Systems Details

ELIGIBILITY – Anyone age 55+ living in King County

Translation services are available in over 100 languages

DATE – August 8, 2025

TIME – 9:00am – 12:30pm (Appointments are 45 minutes long)

COST - FREE

LOCATION - Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg. G

REGISTRATION - Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center (206) 365 1536 - Space is limited so please register ahead of the service date.



