Former Commons Director Amy Whittenburg publishes new book - first in her Magical Seattle series

Author AJ Whittier with new book Former Third Place Commons director Amy Whittenburg was back for the Farmer's Market on Sunday showing her new book. Former Third Place Commons director Amy Whittenburg was back for the Farmer's Market on Sunday showing her new book.





Writing as AJ Whittier her book Always Never Meant To Be: A Love Story is a musical, magical, bittersweet, yet funny tale of meant-to-be soulmates who absolutely can't be.





It's the first book in her Magical Seattle Series, and she has another coming next month.





The book is available at Third Place Books.





Current Director Silje Sodal said,





"We were delighted to have Amy helping out at the farmers market this past weekend and we're super excited for her new release."











