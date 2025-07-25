Former Commons Director Amy Whittenburg publishes new book - first in her Magical Seattle series
Friday, July 25, 2025
|Author AJ Whittier with new book
Writing as AJ Whittier her book Always Never Meant To Be: A Love Story is a musical, magical, bittersweet, yet funny tale of meant-to-be soulmates who absolutely can't be.
It's the first book in her Magical Seattle Series, and she has another coming next month.
The book is available at Third Place Books.
Current Director Silje Sodal said,
"We were delighted to have Amy helping out at the farmers market this past weekend and we're super excited for her new release."
The book is in stock at Third Place Books, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way, upper level.
