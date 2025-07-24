Kids Day at the Shoreline Farmers Market Saturday July 26, 2025
Thursday, July 24, 2025
JOIN US this Saturday, July 26, 2025 from 10am - 2pm for Kids Day at the Shoreline Farmers Market
We have a day of FUN, FREE, and ENGAGING activities planned for you
WATCH a live observation beehive @rainydaybees
VISIT the Power of Produce Kids Club booth & “Get to Know A Farmer”
LEARN about what we eat and how we eat through good stories and a deep appreciation of food cultures @readerstoeaters
ENJOY free face painting @facepaintery
DANCE to live music @erickosarot @crisjoy.music
