Kids Day at the Shoreline Farmers Market Saturday July 26, 2025

Thursday, July 24, 2025

JOIN US this Saturday, July 26, 2025 from 10am - 2pm for Kids Day at the Shoreline Farmers Market 

We have a day of FUN, FREE, and ENGAGING activities planned for you

BUILD your own bird house @ironsbc
WATCH a live observation beehive @rainydaybees
VISIT the Power of Produce Kids Club booth & “Get to Know A Farmer”
LEARN about what we eat and how we eat through good stories and a deep appreciation of food cultures @readerstoeaters
ENJOY free face painting @facepaintery
DANCE to live music @erickosarot @crisjoy.music


