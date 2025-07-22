UW Med: Protect yourself from measles before summer travel - no safe place to go

Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Measles is one of the most contagious viral infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 1,300 measles cases in the United States so far this year. 

Because the virus is transmitted through the air, it is easy to catch in crowded places.

“The only reliable way to prevent it is to receive the vaccine — in fact, for all of us to receive the vaccine.” said UW Medicine’s Dr. Paul Pottinger.
“That way, we are less likely to spread it to other people and we're less likely to catch it from people, as well,” he said.

As summer travel ramps up, Pottinger pointed out, “There's no safe place to go on vacation and not catch measles if you haven't had your shot. When we travel, it's not only about what happens to us with measles risks when we arrive, but also the process of traveling to airports, trains, bus stations, being on a plane.”


Posted by DKH at 4:11 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  