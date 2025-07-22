UW Med: Protect yourself from measles before summer travel - no safe place to go

Measles is one of the most contagious viral infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 1,300 measles cases in the United States so far this year.





Because the virus is transmitted through the air, it is easy to catch in crowded places.

“The only reliable way to prevent it is to receive the vaccine — in fact, for all of us to receive the vaccine.” said UW Medicine’s Dr. Paul Pottinger.

“That way, we are less likely to spread it to other people and we're less likely to catch it from people, as well,” he said.

As summer travel ramps up, Pottinger pointed out, “When we travel, it's not only about what happens to us with measles risks when we arrive, but also the process of traveling to airports, trains, bus stations, being on a plane.”