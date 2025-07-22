UW Med: Protect yourself from measles before summer travel - no safe place to go
Because the virus is transmitted through the air, it is easy to catch in crowded places.
“The only reliable way to prevent it is to receive the vaccine — in fact, for all of us to receive the vaccine.” said UW Medicine’s Dr. Paul Pottinger.
“That way, we are less likely to spread it to other people and we're less likely to catch it from people, as well,” he said.
As summer travel ramps up, Pottinger pointed out, “There's no safe place to go on vacation and not catch measles if you haven't had your shot. When we travel, it's not only about what happens to us with measles risks when we arrive, but also the process of traveling to airports, trains, bus stations, being on a plane.”
