Shoreline Area News presents Master Gardener Bruce Bennett in person during August 2025

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Master Gardener Bruce Bennett recently retired his Garden Guy column in the Shoreline Area News. We are happy to sponsor him in person for a series of talks in our libraries.

The first one was at Shoreline Library on July 9, 2025 where he talked about Herbs for the Pacific NW.

Three more are planned.

August 5, 2025 Lake Forest Park

Introduction to Rain Gardens

Looking for an environmentally friendly way of using your home and patio rain runoff? You may even save money in the process! 

Lake Forest Park Library, lower level Town Center lobby
August 5, 6:00 – 7:00 PM

August 9, 2025 Kenmore

The A, B, Cs of Garden Centers and Nurseries

Do the nomenclature, numbers and gardening products confuse you? Need to know which plant spray or bagged soil is best for you? Then, this program is for you!. 

August 9, 2:00 – 3:00 PM

August 13, 2025 Richmond Beach

Tips For New and Experienced Gardeners

Practical ways to save time in the yard and produce better crops of veggies, flowers and perennials.

Richmond Beach Library, 19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
August 13, 6:00 – 7:00 PM

And welcome new columnist Marie Brown to the Shoreline Area News.


