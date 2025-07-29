Shoreline Area News presents Master Gardener Bruce Bennett in person during August 2025

Master Gardener Bruce Bennett recently retired his Garden Guy column in the Shoreline Area News. We are happy to sponsor him in person for a series of talks in our libraries.





The first one was at Shoreline Library on July 9, 2025 where he talked about Herbs for the Pacific NW.





Three more are planned.







Introduction to Rain Gardens

Looking for an environmentally friendly way of using your home and patio rain runoff? You may even save money in the process!





Lake Forest Park Library, lower level Town Center lobby

August 5, 6:00 – 7:00 PM



August 9, 2025 Kenmore





The A, B, Cs of Garden Centers and Nurseries





Do the nomenclature, numbers and gardening products confuse you? Need to know which plant spray or bagged soil is best for you? Then, this program is for you!.







August 13, 2025 Richmond Beach





Tips For New and Experienced Gardeners





Practical ways to save time in the yard and produce better crops of veggies, flowers and perennials.

Richmond Beach Library, 19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177

August 13, 6:00 – 7:00 PM





And welcome new columnist Marie Brown to the Shoreline Area News.







