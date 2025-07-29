Shoreline Area News presents Master Gardener Bruce Bennett in person during August 2025
Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Master Gardener Bruce Bennett recently retired his Garden Guy column in the Shoreline Area News. We are happy to sponsor him in person for a series of talks in our libraries.
The first one was at Shoreline Library on July 9, 2025 where he talked about Herbs for the Pacific NW.
Three more are planned.
August 5, 2025 Lake Forest Park
Introduction to Rain Gardens
Looking for an environmentally friendly way of using your home and patio rain runoff? You may even save money in the process!
Lake Forest Park Library, lower level Town Center lobby
August 5, 6:00 – 7:00 PM
August 9, 2025 Kenmore
The A, B, Cs of Garden Centers and Nurseries
Do the nomenclature, numbers and gardening products confuse you? Need to know which plant spray or bagged soil is best for you? Then, this program is for you!.
Kenmore Library, 6531 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA 98028August 9, 2:00 – 3:00 PM
August 13, 2025 Richmond Beach
Tips For New and Experienced Gardeners
Practical ways to save time in the yard and produce better crops of veggies, flowers and perennials.
Richmond Beach Library, 19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
August 13, 6:00 – 7:00 PM
And welcome new columnist Marie Brown to the Shoreline Area News.
0 comments:
Post a Comment