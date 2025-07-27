Be part of a Public Art Project at The Commons August 16-17, 2025

Artist Melissa Cole will lead community mosaic workshops at The Commons

Come join our easy and fun-filled community mosaic workshop led by artist Melissa Cole.





Here you will be helping to create colorful mosaic elements (such as flowers, leaves, birds, fish and animals) that will be incorporated into the new sculptural seating area for Horizon View Park.





This public art piece is made possible by proceeds from the Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park and highlights the flora and fauna of the PNW.





The workshop is appropriate for all ages, though young ones will need adult assistance. All tools and materials will be provided.









Two workshops a day on Saturday and Sunday, August 16-17, 2025 at Third Place Commons, Town Center upper level, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way, Lake Forest Park.



