Temporary closure of northbound I-5 off-ramp at 145th Street begins July 28, 2025

Starting Monday, July 28, phased closures of I-5 ramps to and from N 145th Street will begin as part of the City of Shoreline’s roadway improvements.





These closures will lead up to a full shutdown of the N 145th Street overpass from Sept. 2 to Sept. 17, 2025.

During this time, crews will open a second lane on the northbound off-ramp to alleviate traffic backup and install a roundabout on the west end of the overpass.





Once roads reopen, drivers will begin using the roundabout in a single-lane configuration.





The east side of the overpass will remain signalized through late 2025.





Access and detour information





The following will be closed from Monday, July 28 to Friday, Aug. 8:

The northbound I-5 off-ramp to N 145th Street.

The N 145th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5.

The southbound I-5 off-ramp to N 145th Street.

N 145th Street between 1st and 5th Avenues NE. This includes the I-5 overpass. Signed detours will take drivers east and west on N 155th and N 130th Streets. Northbound and southbound travel on Meridian Avenue N, 1st Avenue NE, and 15th Avenue NE will still be available.





Pedestrian access over the 145th Street overpass will be maintained.





Drive slowly





As you navigate the detours and other nearby routes, remember that we all have a role in making sure everyone gets home safely. Bicyclists will share the detour routes and there are several crosswalks, so slow down and stay aware at the wheel. Construction workers will be close to live traffic, so it’s critical that we all set aside distractions and focus on the road.





Staying engaged









To learn more and sign up for project updates, visit our Engage Shoreline page at engage.shorelinewa.gov/145corridor