Travels with Charlie: Charlie in Center Field
Sunday, July 27, 2025
While visiting family and friends in the Boise area, and after the day cooled down, Charlie and I discovered a park at the end of our street. It has two baseball fields. Plus, a nice sunset as a bonus.
Turns out two of our nephews played T-Ball here about 30 years ago… Lucky kids.
|Charlies in center field
Photo by Gordon Snyder
Here’s Charlie in Center Field looking for his teammates. No Game Tonight.
It’s Baseball Season now, try to catch a game at your local ball field. It’s Summertime!
Cheers,
Gordon Snyder
