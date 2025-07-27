Travels with Charlie: Charlie in Center Field

The sunset was a bonus

Photo by Gordon Snyder

By Gordon Snyder By Gordon Snyder





While visiting family and friends in the Boise area, and after the day cooled down, Charlie and I discovered a park at the end of our street. It has two baseball fields. Plus, a nice sunset as a bonus.



Turns out two of our nephews played T-Ball here about 30 years ago… Lucky kids.



Charlies in center field

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Here’s Charlie in Center Field looking for his teammates. No Game Tonight.



Turns out two of our nephews played T-Ball here about 30 years ago… Lucky kids.Here’s Charlie in Center Field looking for his teammates. No Game Tonight.

It’s Baseball Season now, try to catch a game at your local ball field. It’s Summertime!





Cheers,

Gordon Snyder





