Travels with Charlie: Charlie in Center Field

Sunday, July 27, 2025

The sunset was a bonus
Photo by Gordon Snyder

By Gordon Snyder

While visiting family and friends in the Boise area, and after the day cooled down, Charlie and I discovered a park at the end of our street. It has two baseball fields. Plus, a nice sunset as a bonus.

Turns out two of our nephews played T-Ball here about 30 years ago… Lucky kids.

Charlies in center field
Photo by Gordon Snyder

Here’s Charlie in Center Field looking for his teammates. No Game Tonight.

It’s Baseball Season now, try to catch a game at your local ball field. It’s Summertime!

Cheers,
Gordon Snyder


