Business Spotlight: Sports Clips Shoreline
Saturday, July 26, 2025
Sport Clips Shoreline: A Local Business with Heart, Haircuts, and Community Connection
More Than a Haircut, A Place to Feel Seen, Valued, and At Home
Located at Shoreline Place, Sport Clips Haircuts of Shoreline is where fresh cuts meet meaningful moments. Known for its signature MVP Experience (think: precision haircuts with a relaxing scalp and face massage), this locally owned barbershop goes beyond grooming, it’s about building trust, connection, and confidence, one visit at a time.
With more than a decade of service in the Shoreline community, Sport Clips stands as a welcoming space for everyone, from first-timers to longtime regulars, offering consistent quality, friendly conversation, and a deep investment in the people they serve.
Q&A With the Owner of Sport Clips Haircuts of Shoreline – Aurora Square
Q: How long have you been in business?
12 years
Q: What inspired you to start your business?
What inspired me to go into business was the desire for long-term stability, flexibility, and the opportunity to build something that could thrive in any economic climate. I began by researching various business models, specifically looking for one that was recession-resistant, in constant demand, systematized, and not easily outsourced or replaced by technology.
I was especially drawn to the Sport Clips franchise model because it offers a proven system, strong brand recognition, and ongoing operational support, all of which help reduce the risks typically associated with launching a new business. Beyond the solid framework, I appreciated that it was a people-focused business where I could create a welcoming, service-driven environment for clients, while also developing a team and managing the business from a strategic standpoint.
That unique combination of resilience, scalability, and the ability to positively impact both customers and employees is what ultimately led me to become a Sport Clips franchisee.
Q: What service does your business provide for our community?
Haircuts experience with scalp and face massage.
Q: What do you love the most about Shoreline?
Shoreline offers a unique combination of community, accessibility, and affordability. It’s close enough to Seattle to tap into the city’s vibrant economy and customer base but without the high costs and congestion. The area has a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere and a strong sense of local pride, which creates an ideal environment for building meaningful relationships with customers.
Q: Why is your business based in Shoreline?
I chose Shoreline for my first Sport Clips location because it provides strategic access to a growing market at a more reasonable cost than Seattle proper. Its proximity to the city allows me to reach a broad and diverse customer base, while the local community’s support and ongoing development make it a smart, sustainable location for long-term growth. Shoreline’s balance of opportunity and affordability makes it an excellent place to invest and build a business that can thrive.
Q: What’s one thing you wish your customers knew about you but never ask?
That we are a locally owned business.
Q: What inspires you each day?
My daughter. I want to set a good example for her.
Q: What has been your proudest moment in business so far?
My proudest moment in business came during one of the most challenging times—during the COVID shutdown. Even though our doors were closed, my team and I stayed connected, sharing updates about our lives and supporting each other through the uncertainty. It felt less like a workplace and more like a family. That bond became even more evident when it was time to reopen.
Despite the natural hesitations about working closely with clients again, my team returned with enthusiasm and heart. They weren’t just coming back to work—they were coming back to care for people they genuinely missed. I’d hear things like, “I wonder how so-and-so is doing” or “I hope they’re okay—we haven’t seen them in a while.” Our clients had become more than just appointments—they were part of our extended family. Seeing my team show that level of care, resilience, and commitment reminded me exactly why I do what I do. That sense of connection and shared purpose is something I’ll always be proud of.
Q: How do you approach customer service, and what sets you apart?
For me, customer service is everything. I believe in giving each client the best experience possible—not just so they come back, but because they deserve to feel seen, heard, and valued. Sometimes, we’re the only people they talk to that day, so every conversation matters. We make it a point to show genuine care, to listen, and to connect.
What truly sets us apart is that we understand every haircut is more than just a service—it’s part of a meaningful moment. Whether it’s a birthday, a first date, prom, a wedding, a job interview, or even a difficult goodbye, we’re honored to be there for the milestones in our clients’ lives. That awareness drives us to go above and beyond, because we’re not just providing haircuts—we’re helping people feel their best during life’s most memorable moments.
Q: What advice would you give to someone starting a business in Shoreline?
My biggest advice is to manage your cash flow carefully and avoid overextending yourself, especially early on. Shoreline is a great place to do business, but like any market, it takes time to build consistency and momentum. Make sure you have a solid financial cushion and a realistic understanding of your expenses and revenue expectations.
Q: How does your business support or give back to the local community?
We’re proud to support our community through discounts for first responders and by contributing to programs like Help A Hero and Haircuts with Heart. Locally, we sponsor Shoreline Little League, partner with the YMCA, and participate in events like Celebrate Shoreline and the Strawberry Festival. We also donate gift baskets to local school fundraisers and prioritize hiring local talent.
Q: If you could change one thing about Shoreline, what would it be?
If I could change one thing about Shoreline, it would be to improve public safety and cleanliness in certain areas. Like many growing communities, we’ve seen challenges with homelessness, substance abuse, and visible street activity that can make residents and visitors feel uneasy. I believe with more community resources, support services, and local collaboration, we can work toward making Shoreline feel safer and more welcoming for everyone.
Q: What future plans or goals do you have for your business?
My goal is to make Sport Clips Haircuts of Shoreline the go-to destination for quality haircuts in the area. I want it to be known not just for great service and skilled stylists, but also for being a welcoming, community-focused place where clients feel valued and comfortable. Whether it’s their regular trim or a big life moment, I want our location to be the first place people think of when they need a haircut.
Q: What’s your next upcoming event?
Celebrate Shoreline
Haircuts With Heart, Right in the Heart of Shoreline
Sport Clips Haircuts of Shoreline – Aurora Square is your go-to for clean cuts, quality care, and a welcoming team that treats you like family. From routine trims to life’s big milestones, you’ll always leave feeling confident, cared for, and connected.
Sport Clips Haircuts of Shoreline – 15407 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133
206-367-0058
sportclips.com/us-wa-shoreline-wa115
Ready for a haircut experience that goes beyond the basics? Come see us at Sport Clips.
