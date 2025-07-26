House fire near Lake Ballinger early Friday morning

Photo courtesy South County Fire

While many of us were sleeping, more than 40 firefighters fought a house fire near Lake Ballinger in Edmonds.

Firefighters responded to the home just after 4am Friday. The response was upgraded to 2 alarms to bring in more resources, due to the size and layout of the property. The flames took more than one hour to extinguish.





It appears no one was inside the home at the time of the fire. We're thankful no one was hurt.





Shoreline Fire was called in to assist

Photo courtesy South County Fire

Flames and smoke destroyed the garage, significantly damaged the main house and damaged two vehicles.





Firefighters stopped the fire from spreading beyond the property.









The cause of the fire is under investigation. We appreciate assistance from Shoreline Fire Department on this incident.--South County Fire








