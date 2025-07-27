Joyce Taylor interviews Mark Canlis about his choice of LFP's James Huffman for Executive Chef

Sunday, July 27, 2025

Joyce Taylor talks to Mark Canlis

KING 5's Joyce Taylor sat down with Mark Canlis to talk about the restaurant and his surprising choice of Lake Forest Park native James Huffman as his Executive Chef.

When you listen to the interview it will be clear that the choice was not so surprising after all.

 
And here's the story we previously published about James: The secret behind new local chef James' success


Posted by DKH at 2:54 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  