Joyce Taylor interviews Mark Canlis about his choice of LFP's James Huffman for Executive Chef
Sunday, July 27, 2025
|Joyce Taylor talks to Mark Canlis
KING 5's Joyce Taylor sat down with Mark Canlis to talk about the restaurant and his surprising choice of Lake Forest Park native James Huffman as his Executive Chef.
When you listen to the interview it will be clear that the choice was not so surprising after all.
After the departure of executive chef and James Beard semifinalist Aisha Ibrahim, 74 chefs from around the world applied to lead the iconic Queen Anne restaurant.
And here's the story we previously published about James: The secret behind new local chef James' success
0 comments:
Post a Comment