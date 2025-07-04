The secret behind new local Canlis Chef James’ success? LFP family and friends

“James is one of the kindest, most generous human beings I’ve known in my life,” Lydia Huffman says of her baby, the last of four children. “He created his own path.”





The ‘family’ grew larger when James met his high school sweetheart Erica, who came from an equally large Filipino family. Hearts and tables grew exponentially with laughter and lots of food preparation.



“These unique families are his driving inspiration,” Huffman said.



James did his time in the kitchen, working at Dicks, Purple, Cafe Juanita and finally Canlis. At each stop, his close family visited and dined.





But even that closeness didn’t prepare them for his big announcement. “He told each of us individually in his own way.”





James’ high school sweetheart turned wife Erica (they married in 2024) captured all the big reveals and put them into one video. For Lydia (who, it turns out, was the last to know), it was a lovely dinner at Canlis and an invite to the rooftop for a nightcap.





James' mom Lydia found out about her son's historic promotion with a banner and cheering from all 56 Canlis staff members on the rooftop terrace. Photo courtesy Lydia Huffman

Lydia was thrilled. But surprised? Not really. “The Canlis family - Mark and Brian - and the staff family - is like our family. It’s a family, a welcoming loving environment. You wish this for every child… to find joy,” Huffman said.

She said the card from the Canlis family was simple. “If you want this, it is yours. Now the work really begins.”



She also says James’ fried chicken is the best, but it's currently not on the Canlis menu. Darn!





